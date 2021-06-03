Portwood

NICOLE PORTWOOD has been named Chief Brand Officer for LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT. In her newly created position, PORTWOOD will explore new opportunities that develop deeper relationships with both artists and fans worldwide as they make lifelong memories with the music and events they love.

PORTWOOD joins LIVE NATION from PEPSICO, where she most recently served as Vp/Marketing for MOUNTAIN DEW and the flavored soft drink portfolio. Prior to PEPSICO, she served as the VP and CMO at TITO’S HANDMADE VODKA for nine years, building the marketing capabilities along with the brand, for which she was recognized as ADAGE’s Marketer of the Year for 2017.

President/CEO, LIVE NATION ENTERTANMENT MICHAEL RAPINO said, “We built LIVE NATION into the leading live music brand by promoting and investing in artists around the world at every level from clubs to stadiums, and with NICOLE’s expertise we will continue to expand our LIVE NATION product offering for both artists and fans. We look forward to the new opportunities and growth NICOLE will help shape, from onsite experiences to developing new digital content offerings such as NFTs or membership options.”

PORTWOOD added, “Joining an innovative company like LIVE NATION which is cherished by music and live entertainment fans across the world, is a dream come true. This work bridges my personal and professional passions, and I am excited to work with the incredibly talented and entrepreneurial people here to develop a robust brand strategy that strengthens loyalty and heightens the entire live experience for fans. With the return of live events, this is such an exciting moment for the company and in culture more broadly, and I cannot wait for what’s ahead.”

