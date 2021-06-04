-
Minnesota Public Radio Offers Special Programming For Black Music Month
MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO’s two music services – KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS and 24-hour streaming service YOUR CLASSICAL have announced plans for special programming throughout the month of JUNE to honor BLACK MUSIC MONTH.
THE CURRENT will be presenting:
* GOOD TIMES: THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC -- a weekly show hosted by guest host DEBONAIRE and produced by DERRICK STEVENS.
YOUR CLASSICAL will be presenting:
* VOICES RISING: A CHORAL AFFIRMATION OF BLACK LIVES – on JUNE 16th 12 Twin Cities choral organizations will come together in song to promote healing, dialogue and action.
* FRIDAY FAVORITES JUNETEENTH EPISODE - Hosts STEVE STARUCH and JEFFREY YELVERTON, JR., will present a special FRIDAY FAVORITES episode centered on JUNETEENTH on JUNE 18th.
* LIFT EVERY VOICE: A MUSICAL STORY FROM SORROW TO JUSTICE – On SATURDAY, JUNE 19th hosts JULIE AMACHER and TESFA WONDEMAGEGNEHU will feature a collection of powerful songs, stories and interviews with some of today's most acclaimed Black artists and scholars.
