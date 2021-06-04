A Great Honor

On FRIDAY, JUNE 18th, CHICAGO Mayor LORI LIGHTFOOT will declare "ALLIGATOR RECORDS DAY.” This same day, the label will release ALLIGATOR RECORDS--50 YEARS OF GENUINE HOUSEROCKIN' MUSIC.

In her official proclamation, MAYOR LIGHTFOOT states:

WHEREAS, for 50 years, ALLIGATOR RECORDS has been dedicated to finding and signing artists with the talent and vision to create new music and reach new audiences while keeping up with technology and finding new and innovative ways to promote and foster the CHICAGO BLUES, making ALLIGATOR RECORDS one of the most successful blues labels in the world; and

WHEREAS, on JUNE 18th, 2021, ALLIGATOR RECORDS will celebrate their 50th Anniversary with the release of a 58-song triple CD titled "Alligator Records--50 Years Of Genuine Houserockin' Music":

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LORI E. LIGHTFOOT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF CHICAGO, do hereby proclaim JUNE 18th, 2021 to be ALLIGATOR RECORDS DAY in CHICAGO in celebration of 50 years producing, releasing, and celebrating the CHICAGO BLUES.

Label founder BRUCE IGLAUER said, "We’re very proud to be honored by the mayor of CHICAGO, the world capital of the blues, and ALLIGATOR’s hometown for 50 years. The city has nurtured some of the greatest blues artists anywhere, and we’ve had the pleasure of recording many of them. We’re looking forward to our next 50 years bringing the blues of SWEET HOME CHICAGO to the world. Thank you, MAYOR LIGHTFOOT."

