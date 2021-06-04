Rebranding With Bohn Broadcasting

BOHN BROADCAST SERVICES and MAXXKONNECT connectivity solutions, has rebranded as THE MAXXKONNECT GROUP (TMG). TMG will continue to focus on providing MAXXKONNECT WIRELESS connectivity solutions, as well as expanding broadcast technical integration services across the US. TMG will also expand equipment sales and turn-key service offerings.

In addition to the rebranding, the company has announced JOE MYERS will join TMG as Sales Manager. MYERS has previously worked with NORTHEAST BROADCAST, ENCO, DJB and, most recently, BROADCAST ELECTRONICS.

MYERS said, "I’m excited to join the MAXXKONNECT. I have known JOSH BOHN for many years and have worked with him in the past on many projects. We share the same values in taking care of clients and share similar visions for the future. I’m looking forward to working with clients on equipment needs, connectivity solutions, as well as studio and turn-key projects using some of the top equipment brands in the industry!"

