Systems Partially Down?

FTVLIVE.COM is reporting that COX MEDIA GROUP properties were hit with a ransomware attack TODAY (6/3). The report claims that "a number of sources" said the company's computers were hacked and some stations have had to cancel newscasts as a result.

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that COX radio station streams are not working as of midday THURSDAY, although station websites and social media page remain online. However, music stations' website "last songs played" lists are all frozen at around 9:45-9:50a (ET) TODAY. ALL ACCESS has reached out to several CMG sources, who have thus far declined comment.

