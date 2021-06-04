Featuring Headliners Rob Zombie, Chevelle, And Mastodon

The new Rock Festival vacation experience "VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach" has announced the lineup for its inaugural event happening FEBRUARY 16-21, 2022, and will feature headliners ROB ZOMBIE, CHEVELLE, and MASTODON for the immersive private island festival and 5-day rock cruise.

"The Lunasea Beach Festival" will take place on FEBRUARY 18th exclusively for cruise guests and will also feature BLACK STONE CHERRY, NEW YEARS DAY and more. Bands performing on the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship during the sea days (FEBRUARY 16, 17, 19 and 20) will include TREMONTI, ESCAPE THE FATE, BAD OMENS, ALL GOOD THINGS and PLUSH.

For the complete band lineup schedule and more go to www.Voragos.com.

