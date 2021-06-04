Show Us Your Talent

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS OM/Brand Manager J.B. KING told ALL ACCESS, “I can’t believe it, but a magician applied for this job as CHET BUCHANAN’s morning show producer. We all know how well magic works on the radio, right? I asked him if he’d make an audience appear or disappear … bah-dah-binnnnng!”

This great job opening first hit the streets recently (NET NEWS 5/25) and KING stressed to ALL ACCESS, “The main focus of the show will still be social media, audio and video production – not magic."

Unless you can guarantee you can make an audience appear, fugeduhboudit. You can apply for this EOE post, right here.

