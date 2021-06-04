Flanigan, left, and Ross

NBC-TV’s “The Voice” Season 19 finalist IAN FLANIGAN has signed an exclusive deal with REVIVER PUBLISHING. He is also affiliated with sister company REVIVER RECORDS as an artist, and recently released a duet with his “The Voice” coach BLAKE SHELTON, titled “Grow Up.” FLANIGAN plans to split his time between NASHVILLE and tour stops this summer, while writing songs for his upcoming album.

“IAN’s depth continues to amaze me,” said REVIVER CEO/founder DAVID ROSS. “His writing abilities are second to none. His wisdom and the way he captures the images we all have and puts them into words will make everyone happy … I’m so grateful to have IAN as a part of the Reviver publishing team.”

Added FLANIGAN, “I’m beyond grateful to have the opportunity to write with some of the best writers out there and continue to learn and grow as an artist. DAVID ROSS and my whole team have been really amazing at guiding me through this whole process, and it’s been an honor to be welcomed into the Reviver family. Can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on!”

