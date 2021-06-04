-
KQBT (93.7 The Beat)/Houston Hires Jerrel ‘Hardbody Kiotti’ Brown For Evenings
June 4, 2021 at 3:07 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT)/HOUSTON has tapped JERREL "HARDBODY KIOTTI" BROWN for 6-10p (CT). He's replacing DJ MR. RODGERS.
Most recently, BROWN hosted a morning show on his social media platforms. Prior to that, he did mornings at RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON.
Before moving to mornings, he spent 10 + years hosting evenings for KBXX. His resume also includes evenings at UNIVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KPTY (PARTY 104.9)/HOUSTON.