ALL ACCESS has confirmed that iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop N' R&B KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT)/HOUSTON has tapped JERREL "HARDBODY KIOTTI" BROWN for 6-10p (CT). He's replacing DJ MR. RODGERS.

Most recently, BROWN hosted a morning show on his social media platforms. Prior to that, he did mornings at RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON.

Before moving to mornings, he spent 10 + years hosting evenings for KBXX. His resume also includes evenings at UNIVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KPTY (PARTY 104.9)/HOUSTON.

