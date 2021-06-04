Monthly Rankings

PODTRAC has released its MAY 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

14 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from APRIL, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 20 rose 3% from APRIL; Global Unique Streams & Downloads increased 4% for the top 20 from APRIL and fell 1% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 557 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#4, 59 shows) WONDERY (#5, 116 shows) PRX (#6, 92 shows) NBC NEWS (#7, 47 shows) ESPN/ABC (#8, 104 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#10, 123 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#9, 114 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#11, 66 shows) DAILY WIRE (#12, 6 shows) KAST MEDIA (#13, 36 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 38 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#16, 24 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#17, 1 show) TED (#15, 15 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#18, 45 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (--, 1 show) SLATE (#19, 73 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) CALL HER DADDY (6) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11) CNN 5 THINGS (10) HIDDEN BRAIN (15) PLANET MONEY (12) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (16) RADIOLAB (13) FRESH AIR (14) NPR POLITICS (17) THE BREAKFAST CLUB (21) TED TALKS DAILY (20) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (23)

