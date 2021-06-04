Hohmann

THE WASHINGTON POST is debuting a new weekly podcast highlighting the paper's guest columns. "PLEASE GO ON," hosted by columnist JAMES HOHMANN, will launch on JUNE 11th with Vice President KAMALA HARRIS as the first guest, and will post on FRIDAY mornings.

“We often see a guest column from POST Opinions spark national and international conversations on-air, on social media and in conversations among friends and colleagues,” said Editorial Page Editor FRED HIATT. “Through ‘PLEASE, GO ON,’ we are inviting listeners to go deeper with the writer, pulling back the curtain on their thought process and the impact of their column.”

“In a time when we all feel we have no time, I like the idea of taking people deeper in a format that lets them listen when it’s convenient for them,” said HOHMANN. “The richness of audio gives people a sense of being there, hearing from the writer firsthand and understanding the nuances of their position.”

