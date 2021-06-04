7/24 & 25

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS is offering an extended reality edition of it's Australian festival. SPLENDOUR XR will air JULY 24th and 25th.

When COVID pulled the plug on live music around the world, SPLENDOUR began to work preparing to flick the switch on an online experience. Available on mobile, tablet, browser, desktop and VR, SPLENDOUR XR combines technology, art and over 50 of your favourite music artists, in a virtual SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS festival experience rolled out over two days.

