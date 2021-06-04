Released Today

SIRIUSXM is teaming up with the GRAND OLE OPRY to present the one-hour "Unbroken" special to promote the release of the Opry's limited-edition vinyl LP, "Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle" (NET NEWS 3/12). The special will be hosted by OPRY legend and WILLIE'S ROADHOUSE DJ JEANNIE SEELY, and will feature tracks from the album. It will air across multiple SIRIUSXM Country music channels, including THE HIGHWAY, Y2KCOUNTRY, PRIME COUNTRY, OUTLAW COUNTRY and BLUEGRASS JUNCTION.

The LP was released TODAY (6/4), and includes memorable performances recorded live from the OPRY stage in front of an empty house during the pandemic. It includes songs from MARTY STUART, REBA McENTIRE, KEITH URBAN, LUKE COMBS, DAILEY & VINCENT, RICKY SKAGGS, RODNEY CROWELL, VINCE GILL, EMMYLOU HARRIS, TRACE ADKINS, BRAD PAISLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, DOM FLEMONS, BILLY STRINGS and MOLLY TUTTLE.

