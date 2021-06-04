Streams Down

COX MEDIA GROUP radio stations' online audio streams remained offline FRIDAY morning due to what several sources have reported was a ransomware attack on THURSDAY (NET NEWS 6/3).

Adding to ALL ACCESS' report YESTERDAY, THE RECORD BY RECORDED FUTURE reported that while live streams for CMG radio and TV stations were directly affected by the attack, a COX employee told THE RECORD that staffers were "told to shut down everything and log out our emails to ensure nothing spread." Some television programming was affected, including the cancellation of some newscasts.

As of this morning, the following message still pops up when you attempt to stream a CMG station's content:

