CCM Has PPM Gains

According to NIELSEN PPM ratings, the Contemporary Christian format has grown in 2021. CCM hit a P6+ 3.0 AQH share range in the first quarter and P18-34 in JANUARY and FEBRUARY.



From JANUARY 2019 to APRIL 2021, CCM P6+ went from 2.5-2.8 and P18-34 2.4-2.7. At the same time, many other music formats have shown a decline.



This may be a direct result of connectivity and deeper engagement the CCM format provided to audiences during 2020.

