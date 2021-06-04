Ilkin

PITTSBURGH STEELERS radio analyst and former player TUNCH ILKIN has announced that he is retiring from the radio booth. ILKIN is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, a/k/a LOU GEHRIG's disease.

In a statement released THURSDAY (6/3), ILKIN said, "I have had 37 years in the NFL, with 14 as a player and the last 23 in broadcasting as the color analyst on the PITTSBURGH STEELERS RADIO NETWORK, and I've decided to retire. I was diagnosed with ALS in September 2020, and I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease. I would like to thank STEELERS President ART ROONEY II, the STEELERS organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time."

The STEELERS are heard on a network with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WDVE and Sports WBGG-A (ESPN PITTSBURGH)/PITTSBURGH as flagships.

