Mixon

CAROLINA PANTHERS radio play-by-play announcer MICK MIXON will retire after the coming NFL season.

MIXON has served as the PANTHERS’ radio voice for 17 years, replacing BILL ROSINSKI in 2005; he previously worked as analyst alongside WOODY DURHAM on UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA football broadcasts in 1989-2004.

The PANTHERS air on a network headed by URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE.

« see more Net News