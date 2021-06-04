-
Carolina Panthers Radio Voice Mick Mixon To Retire After Coming Season
CAROLINA PANTHERS radio play-by-play announcer MICK MIXON will retire after the coming NFL season.
MIXON has served as the PANTHERS’ radio voice for 17 years, replacing BILL ROSINSKI in 2005; he previously worked as analyst alongside WOODY DURHAM on UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA football broadcasts in 1989-2004.
The PANTHERS air on a network headed by URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE.