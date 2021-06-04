Actions

The FCC has proposed a $1,500 fine against RANGE PAGING, INC. for a late license renewal application for FM translator K280AT/ELY, MN.

The Commission also reached a Consent Decree with ST. LOUIS COMMUNITY COLLEGE resolving online public fine violations for KCFV/FERGUSON, MO, requiring the station to create and adhere to a compliance plan but with no fine assessed.

And the Media Bureau formally adopted the looser ownership rules that were reinstated by the SUPREME COURT in the PROMETHEUS case (NET NEWS 4/1). The new rules were put on hold while the THIRD CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS' remanding of the rules for further review was appealed to the high court; the Media Bureau said that it did not need to put the changes up for public comment because the changes had been approved by the court. The changes will be effective when published in the Federal Register.

