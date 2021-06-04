Donnelly

MAX MEDIA Sports WVSP (ESPN RADIO 94.1)/NORFOLK is adding a local midday show with afternoon Exec. Producer TIM DONNELLY. The new noon-2p (ET) weekday show launches MONDAY (6/7). DONNELLY will continue producing NICK CATTLES' afternoon show while hosting the new show, which replaces ESPN RADIO's BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN in the local lineup.

“The opportunity to carve out my place in the 757 sports landscape is one that I do not take lightly. I understand that the market deserves a host that is dedicated and determined to create a fun, sports-centric escape for listeners each and every time they flip on the radio during their lunch break or hop in the car for a midday drive,” said DONNELLY. “I am unbelievably thankful for KEITH BARTON, EDDIE HASKELL, NICK CATTLES, and MAX MEDIA for giving me the chance to bring the show to HAMPTON ROADS."

“MAX MEDIA is committed to delivering live and local programming to Hampton Roads,” said VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL. “THE TIM DONNELLY SHOW will allow us to give our local teams and local advertisers more opportunity to connect with our local audience.”

