GRAMMY-Nominated artist KESHA will kick off her KESHA LIVE TOUR in AUGUST. The 11-stop tour will feature a full-band, special guest BETTY WHO, and will include shows in DENVER, AUSTIN, HOUSTON, ATLANTA, CINCINNATI & more, as well as a headlining performance at the WONDERBUS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAl in COLUMBUS, OH.

KESHA said in a statement, “I CAN’T BELIEVE HOW LONG IT HAS BEEN SINCE WE SAW EACH OTHER WTF!!!!!!!! It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy sh*t. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down!!!!!!! Thank god. Let’s party.”

