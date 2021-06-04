-
Country Artists Jay Allen And Kylie Morgan Get Engaged At Whiskey Jam
June 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM (PT)
-
Congratulations to VERGE RECORDS' JAY ALLEN and EMI NASHVILLE's KYLIE MORGAN on their engagement this past holiday weekend. Their engagement took place on their six-year anniversary of dating, at WHISKEY JAM in NASHVILLE, where the couple hung out frequently when they first started dating. ALLEN proposed on stage during his WHISKEY JAM set, and surprised MORGAN with a song that he wrote for her called "After You."
More details at People.com.