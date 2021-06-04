Sold

NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO, INC. is selling Classical WBNI-F/ROANOKE, IN to TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING, INC. for $350,000. The buyer, owner of Contemporary Christian WBCL/FORT WAYNE, plans to flip the station to Gospel using the RHYTHM & PRAISE programming presently heard on its WBCL-HD2; the Classical programming of WBNI will continue on WBOI-HD2/FORT WAYNE and online.

“Our Board of Trustees unanimously approved this sale because it allows us to continue to serve the community with 24/7 classical music while obtaining the funds to make essential digital equipment upgrades,” said NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO Pres./GM PETER DOMINOWSKI. “It is also important that 94.1 be maintained as a radio service provided by another organization with deep roots in the community.”

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING, INC. Executive Director ROSS MCCAMPBELL said, “It is reassuring to see two organizations that have a heart for serving the community at their core work together to create mutual situations where both can do exactly that with more efficiency and impact.”

