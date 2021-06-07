Casebeer

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Country KGGL (93.3 EAGLE COUNTRY)/MISSOULA, MT has added BENNY CASEBEER as PD/afternoon host. CASEBEER's previous stints include time at TITAN BROADCASTING Country KBKB (101.7 THE BULL)/BURLINGTON, IA; HUBBARD RADIO KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE and KVRQ, KFNQ and KJAQ/SEATTLE.

"BENNY brings great on-air presence and social media skills to our market," said GM GARRY BROWN. "We are looking forward to BENNY making great contributions to our team and growing audience for MISSOULA’s best Country radio station!"

"BENNY brings an energy and excitement to our programming team and a fresh approach to our digital media assets," said OM CHRIS WOLFE. "We are excited for him to be a big part of our CHERRY CREEK media team!"

Added CASEBEER, “Huge thank you to CHERRY CREEK MEDIA and Western MONTANA for being so helpful and welcoming! These are big shoes to fill, but we have an amazing team, and I’m excited to work with them to create fun and interactive content across all our platforms.”

