Programming Changes

WITHERS FAMILY TEXAS HOLDINGS, LLC. Alternative KYRK (106-5 THE SHARK)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ups morning man DAN RIOS as PD replacing LOGAN, who exited last month (NET NEWS 5/17).

RIOS returned to 106-5 THE SHARK a year ago after previously co-hosting mornings at cross-town iHEARTMEDIA Rocker KNCN (C101).

In addition, MARCY MARTINO has been named MD at 106-5 THE SHARK.

