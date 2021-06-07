Joel Little (Photo: Page One Management)

MERCK MERCURIADES' very active HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND has acquired 178 song titles from GRAMMY-winning tunesmith, producer and musician JOEL LITTLE, including both the writer’s and publisher’s share of this catalog.

Those songs include hits recorded by the likes of TAYLOR SWIFT ("Me!"), KHALID ("Young Dumb & Broke"), IMAGINE DRAGONS ("Whatever It Takes") and LORDE ("Royals"), generating, according to HIPGNOSIS, $4.32 million in 2019 and $2.98 million in 2018.

LITTLE is best known for his collaboration with LORDE, co-writing and producing both her debut EP, "The Love Club," as well as her first album, "Pure Heroine," and for co-writing her second album, "Melodrama."

In 2019, LITTLE collaborated with SWIFT, co-writing and producing four songs on her global #1 and multi-platinum album "Lover," including three of the singles "Me!," "You Need to Calm Down" and "The Man." LITTLE has also worked with ELLE GOULDING, SHAWN MENDES, SAM SMITH, JAMES BAY and JONAS BROTHERS. LITTLE’s songs have been streamed more than 15 billion times.

He was represented by longtime manager ASHLEY PAGE at PAGE ONE MANAGEMENT and lawyer NICKEY STEIN at CLINTONS.

Commented MERCURIADIS, “JOEL is one of the most important songwriters in the world today. More than eight years on from the iconic song that is 'Royals,' he has continued to deliver massive hits. His songs are among the most streamed songs of the last 10 years.”

LITTLE added, “I feel incredibly grateful for my career in songwriting up to this point. It’s really nice to know that these songs will be so well taken care of by MERCK and his team of passionate music people. HIPGNOSIS have big plans and I’m very excited to see how far they can champion the cause for all songwriters in the coming years.”

« see more Net News