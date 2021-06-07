Netflix Taps BMG For Publishing Rights

BMG has partnered with NETFLIX to manage and administer the streaming monolith’s music publishing rights worldwide outside the U.S. BMG will be the exclusive music partner for NETFLIX-created hit movies and TV shows outside the U.S. NETFLIX has more than 204 million subscribers in 190 countries since it made its first deal with BMG in 2017.

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH said, “When the most technologically savvy entertainment company in the world chooses your platform to manage its precious music rights, that’s an endorsement. We are delighted to extend our successful collaboration with NETFLIX.”

NETFLIX VP/Music Legal DOMINIC HOUSTON added, “BMG has been an outstanding partner to us – both a trusted third party and an innovator in the administration of music rights. This deal will allow us to continue to provide exceptional production support to our creators, while bringing the very best music to our members around the world.”

The agreement includes score, transition cues, themes, and feature songs for all content owned by NETFLIX for its NETFLIX ORIGINALS, such as TV series, feature films, documentary features, and other original content.

BMG's pitch focused on processes and technology, with the firm “highlighting [our] ability to marshal a global rights and royalties team working together to ensure efficient registration, fast-track international royalty payments, identify new approaches to income tracking, and deliver access to BMG’s technology platform with APIs for data & insights sharing”.

BMG CIO/EVP Global Royalties SEBASTIAN HENTZSCHEL said, “We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with NETFLIX as the company continues to expand its subscriber base and original content all over the world. I believe that together we’re setting new benchmarks for audio-visual rights administration.”

Added BMG General Counsel U.S. KEITH HAUPRICH, “The BMG service means giving film and TV clients exactly the same care and attention as the latest breakout artist. The processes may be different, but the passion and commitment are just the same. We are proud that NETFLIX has opted for BMG.

