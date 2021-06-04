Award Winners Announced

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS wrapped up the annual radio conference Momentum 2021 by announcing the Station of The Year Awards for the Contemporary Christian format.



Small Market Station of the Year

GABRIEL COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KKJL (SPIRIT 92.9)/ST. PAUL, MN

Medium Market Station of the Year

SKYRIDE UNLIMITED, INC. Contemporary Christian KAXL (88.3 LIFE FM)/BAKERSFIELD, CA

Large Market Station of the Year

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNJW (LIFE 88.5)/KANSAS CITY

Major Market Station of the Year

HOPE MEDIA Contemporary Christian KSBJ (89.3)/HOUSTON



Other special CMB award winners include:



The CMB Industry Achievement Award is presented to a Christian broadcaster or associated professional for outstanding and long-term contributions to the growth of Christian music radio. The 2021 winner was BILL SCOTT Chief Client Officer VIDARE CREATIVE.

The CMB Community Service Award is presented to a Christian broadcaster, radio station or associated professional who, during the past year, has shown outstanding effort in community service. The 2021 winner was RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian WCIE (THE JOY FM)/TAMPA.

The CMB RICH MULLINS Artist Impact Award is presented to an artist or group to recognize their long-time contributions to the music and ministry of Christian radio. The 2021 winner was CURB WORD ENTERTAINMENT's FOR KING & COUNTRY.

