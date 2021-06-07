Jovi Ramirez

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN team Radio & Streaming Regional Mgr. LOU RAMIREZ and his wife, STEPHANIE, who welcomed daughter GIAVANNA “JOVIE” MAE RAMIREZ on FRIDAY, JUNE 4th. She joins older brother ROMAN, who was born in 2018.

RAMIREZ posted the news on FACEBOOK, sharing, “Momma, Daddy & baby are all healthy, happy and hungry. Praise GOD.”

