Coming 6/14

CHAD BOERGER's PINNACLE MEDIA, LLC (UNION BROADCASTING, INC.) is taking over operation of Country KKGQ (92.3 THE BRAND)/NEWTON-WICHITA, KS and is flipping the station to Sports as ESPN WICHITA 92.3 THE FAN on FRIDAY, JUNE 14th. BOERGER bought the station from ROCKING M MEDIA WICHITA, LLC for $623,000 plus a program to benefit non-profit ENVISION BROADCAST NETWORK's mission to help blind and visually impaired youths.

The lineup is a combination of ESPN RADIO, local shows, and shows simulcast with sister Sports WHB-A/KANSAS CITY. It includes ESPN RADIO's KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and ZUBIN MEHENTI 5-8a (CT); WHB's "THE BORDER PATROL" with STEVEN ST. JOHN, NATE BUKATY and JAKE GUTIERREZ 8-10a; ESPN's MIKE GREENBERG 10a-noon; a local show with former crosstown AUDACY Sports KFH-A-K248CY midday co-host SHANE DENNIS noon-2p; ESPN's MAX KELLERMAN 2-4p; and WHB's "THE PROGRAM" with SOREN PETRO 4-6p. The station will also carry KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY sports, DALLAS COWBOYS football, and SPORTING KC MLS soccer.

« see more Net News