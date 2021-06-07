Bebe Rexha (Photo: A PAES / Shutterstock.com)

BEBE REXHA, BROTHERS OSBORNE, HAYLEY KIYOKO, JOJO SIWA, KYLIE MINOGUE, PINK, TROYE SIVAN and more were among the all-star performers for P&G and iHEARTMEDIA's “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual relief benefit on FRIDAY, JUNE 4th, designed to help raise visibility and funds for the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

Hosted by iHEARTMEDIA on-air personality ELVIS DURAN and BEBE REXHA, the one-hour benefit special demonstrated that the LGBTQ+ community can celebrate and find joy even through challenging times.

In addition to music, “Can’t Cancel Pride” included special appearances from BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO, ELTON JOHN, JENNIFER HUDSON, LIL NAS X, MARSHMELLO, PETE and CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG, RICKY MARTIN and others.

Performers included SIVAN with TATE McRAE and REGARD (introduced by DOLLY PARTON); YOLA, P!NK, KIYOKO, MINOGUE, REXHA, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LESLIE ODOM JR. and a finale featuring a special message from ELTON JOHN as he honored SIWA for being a young trailblazer in the community, before she performed a special rendition of her song, “Boomerang.”

LIL NAS X, HUDSON, LOVATO and MJ RODRIGUEZ spoke about what pride means to them.

Executive Producers for “Can’t Cancel Pride” included iHEARTMEDIA's JOHN SYKES, TOM POLEMAN, BART PETERS, GAYLE TROBERMAN and DURAN.

