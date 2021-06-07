Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Hold #1; Dua Lipa Runner Up; BTS, Olivia Rodrigo 'Good' Top 15

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON spend a 4th week at #1 with "Peaches"

* DUA LIPA is now in the runner up spot, rising 4*-2* with "Levitating" at +1300 spins

* The top 10 was pretty tight but two songs inside the top 10 had big spin gain

* LIL NAS X at #7 with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" is up 1719 spins

* DOJA CAT is at 8* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 1337 spins

* BTS go top 15 in their third week on the chart with "Butter," climbing 16*-13* and are up 1225 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has two uptrending songs in the top 15 now as "good 4 u" vaults 24*-15* at +2644 spins and joins "deja vu," which is at 12*

* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS are up 1343 spins and leap 27*-22* with "Leave Before You Love Me"

* COLDPLAY has the lone debut with "Higher Power" at 39*

Rhythmic: Mooski Runs To #1; Masked Wolf Top 3; Doja Cat/SZA Top 5; Kali Uchis Top 10

* MOOSKI takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Track Star," at +638 spins

* MASKED WOLF is now top 3 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," rising 4*-3* and is up 405 spins

* DOJA CAT enters the top 5 with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, rising 6*-5* and is up 569 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes top 10 with "Telepatia," motoring 12*-10* and is +277 spins

* SAWEETIE hits the top 20 with "Fast (Motion)," climbing 22*-19* at +229 spins

* ROD WAVE's "Tombstone" also hits the top 20

* J. COLE surges 35*-25* with "m y. l i f e," featuring 21 SAVAGE, and is up 634 spins

* INTERNET MONEY have the top debut at 33* with "His & Hers" at 33* at +320 spins

* CITY GIRLS are back at 34* with "Twerkulator" at +384 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI enter at 35* with "I Like Dat," up 377 spins

* ANITTA enters at 37* with "Girl From Rio" at +280 spins

* DON TOLIVER has the final debut at 38* with "What You Need," growing 212 spins

Urban: Lil Tjay/6LACK Hold Top Spot; Coi Leray Runner Up; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Young Thug & Gunna Top 10; Giveon, Polo G Top 15

* LIL TJAY spends a 2nd week at #1 at Urban with "Calling My Phone" featuring 6LACK

* COI LERAY is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "No More Parties," at +116 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO surges 8*-3* with "Time Today," soaring into the top 3 and is up 392 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA go top 10 with "Ski," rising 11*-10* and are +237 spins

* GIVEON goes top 15 with "Heartbreak AnniveSrsary," leaping 18*-14* and is up 437 spins

* POLO G also hits the top 15 with "Rapstar," up 16*-15* and is +143 spins

* JACK HARLOW goes top 20 with "Already Best Friends," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 23*-20*

* ROD WAVE is nearing the top 20, up 26*-21* with "Tombstone," at +162 spins

* J. COLE and 21 SAVAGE leaps 38*-29* with "m y. l i f e" and is +645 spins

* MIGOS have the top debut at 33* with "Straightenin," up 478 spins

* HYLAN STARR debuts at 37* with "Rounds"

* LPB POODY debuts at 39* with "Batman"

* The final debut comes at 40* with "Rule #1" by DDG X OG PARKER, featuring LIL YACHTY

Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds At #1; Dua Lipa Runner Up; The Kid Laroi Top 10; Duncan Laurence Top 15; Marshmello/Jonas Brothers Top 20

* THE WEEKND spends a 5th week at #1 at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears"

* DUA LIPA is the runner up at both Top 40 and Hot AC as "Levitating," up 3*-2* and +441 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes top 10 with "Without You," up 11*-9* with MILEY CYRUS at +445 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE is the top 15 with "Arcade"

* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS leap 22*-18* with "Leave Before You Love Me," up 698 spins

* BTS are closing in on the top 20, up 23*-21* with "Butter," up 551 spins

* ANNE-MARIE & NIALL HORAN have the lone debut at 38* with "Our Song"

Active Rock: Ayron Jones New #1; A Day To Remember Top 3; Greta Top 5; Dirty Honey Top 10

* AYRON JONES takes over the top spot with "Mercy," climbing 2*-1* and is +103 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER enter the top 3 with "Everything We Need," up 5*-3*

* GRETA VAN FLEET goes top 5 with "Heat Above," rising 6*-5*

* DIRTY HONEY enter the top 10 with "California Dreamin'," climbing 12*-10*

* BLACK VEIL BRIDES are top 15 with "Scarlett Cross"

* CHEBVELLE hit the top 20 with "Mars Simula," climbing 22*-20*

* VOLBEAT score the top debut at 25* with "Wait A Minute My Girl" with 319 spins

* GEMINI SYNDROME enters at 39* with "Die With Me"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Spend 7th Week At #1; Top 10 Remain Steady; Offspring Top 15; Bleachers Top 20; Vance Joy Scores Top Debut

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a seventh week with "Shy Away"

* The entire top ten is the same as last week

* Two songs had triple digit spin gains

* WEEZER is +178 at 4* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 177 spins

* ALL TIME LOW's "Once In A Lifetime" at +238 spins

* THE OFFSPRING go top 15 with "Let The Bad Times Roll"

* BLEACHERS go top 20 with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 24*-20* and +310 spins

* VANCE JOY has the top debut at 25* with "Missing Piece," up 221 spins

* BRISTON MARONEY comes aboard at 36* with "Bottle Rocket" at +280 spins

* CANNONS come on at 40* with "Bad Dream"

Triple A: Coldplay New Chart Topper; Manchester Orchestra Top 3; Modest Mouse Top 5; Leon Bridges Soars; Merton, Wallflowers Top 15

* COLDPLAY takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Higher Power," up 42 spins

* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA go top 3 with "Bed Head," up 4*-3*

* MODEST MOUSE go top 5, leaping 7*-5* with "We Are Between" at +42 spins

* COUNTING CROWS go 10*-6* with "Elevator Boots," rising 34 spins

* LEON BRIDGES vaults 20*-11* with "Motorbike," up 86 spins

* ALICE MERTON and the WALLFLOWERS both enter the top 15

* PAULA FUGA & JACK JOHNSON enter at 26* with "If Ever," featuring BEN HARPER

* WILDERADO debuts at 30* with "Head Right"

