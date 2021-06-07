-
This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Hold #1; Dua Lipa Runner Up; BTS, Olivia Rodrigo 'Good' Top 15
* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON spend a 4th week at #1 with "Peaches"
* DUA LIPA is now in the runner up spot, rising 4*-2* with "Levitating" at +1300 spins
* The top 10 was pretty tight but two songs inside the top 10 had big spin gain
* LIL NAS X at #7 with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)" is up 1719 spins
* DOJA CAT is at 8* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 1337 spins
* BTS go top 15 in their third week on the chart with "Butter," climbing 16*-13* and are up 1225 spins
* OLIVIA RODRIGO has two uptrending songs in the top 15 now as "good 4 u" vaults 24*-15* at +2644 spins and joins "deja vu," which is at 12*
* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS are up 1343 spins and leap 27*-22* with "Leave Before You Love Me"
* COLDPLAY has the lone debut with "Higher Power" at 39*
Rhythmic: Mooski Runs To #1; Masked Wolf Top 3; Doja Cat/SZA Top 5; Kali Uchis Top 10
* MOOSKI takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Track Star," at +638 spins
* MASKED WOLF is now top 3 with "Astronaut In The Ocean," rising 4*-3* and is up 405 spins
* DOJA CAT enters the top 5 with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, rising 6*-5* and is up 569 spins
* KALI UCHIS goes top 10 with "Telepatia," motoring 12*-10* and is +277 spins
* SAWEETIE hits the top 20 with "Fast (Motion)," climbing 22*-19* at +229 spins
* ROD WAVE's "Tombstone" also hits the top 20
* J. COLE surges 35*-25* with "m y. l i f e," featuring 21 SAVAGE, and is up 634 spins
* INTERNET MONEY have the top debut at 33* with "His & Hers" at 33* at +320 spins
* CITY GIRLS are back at 34* with "Twerkulator" at +384 spins
* T-PAIN & KEHLANI enter at 35* with "I Like Dat," up 377 spins
* ANITTA enters at 37* with "Girl From Rio" at +280 spins
* DON TOLIVER has the final debut at 38* with "What You Need," growing 212 spins
Urban: Lil Tjay/6LACK Hold Top Spot; Coi Leray Runner Up; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Young Thug & Gunna Top 10; Giveon, Polo G Top 15
* LIL TJAY spends a 2nd week at #1 at Urban with "Calling My Phone" featuring 6LACK
* COI LERAY is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "No More Parties," at +116 spins
* MONEYBAGG YO surges 8*-3* with "Time Today," soaring into the top 3 and is up 392 spins
* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA go top 10 with "Ski," rising 11*-10* and are +237 spins
* GIVEON goes top 15 with "Heartbreak AnniveSrsary," leaping 18*-14* and is up 437 spins
* POLO G also hits the top 15 with "Rapstar," up 16*-15* and is +143 spins
* JACK HARLOW goes top 20 with "Already Best Friends," featuring CHRIS BROWN, up 23*-20*
* ROD WAVE is nearing the top 20, up 26*-21* with "Tombstone," at +162 spins
* J. COLE and 21 SAVAGE leaps 38*-29* with "m y. l i f e" and is +645 spins
* MIGOS have the top debut at 33* with "Straightenin," up 478 spins
* HYLAN STARR debuts at 37* with "Rounds"
* LPB POODY debuts at 39* with "Batman"
* The final debut comes at 40* with "Rule #1" by DDG X OG PARKER, featuring LIL YACHTY
Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds At #1; Dua Lipa Runner Up; The Kid Laroi Top 10; Duncan Laurence Top 15; Marshmello/Jonas Brothers Top 20
* THE WEEKND spends a 5th week at #1 at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears"
* DUA LIPA is the runner up at both Top 40 and Hot AC as "Levitating," up 3*-2* and +441 spins
* THE KID LAROI goes top 10 with "Without You," up 11*-9* with MILEY CYRUS at +445 spins
* DUNCAN LAURENCE is the top 15 with "Arcade"
* MARSHMELLO and JONAS BROTHERS leap 22*-18* with "Leave Before You Love Me," up 698 spins
* BTS are closing in on the top 20, up 23*-21* with "Butter," up 551 spins
* ANNE-MARIE & NIALL HORAN have the lone debut at 38* with "Our Song"
Active Rock: Ayron Jones New #1; A Day To Remember Top 3; Greta Top 5; Dirty Honey Top 10
* AYRON JONES takes over the top spot with "Mercy," climbing 2*-1* and is +103 spins
* A DAY TO REMEMBER enter the top 3 with "Everything We Need," up 5*-3*
* GRETA VAN FLEET goes top 5 with "Heat Above," rising 6*-5*
* DIRTY HONEY enter the top 10 with "California Dreamin'," climbing 12*-10*
* BLACK VEIL BRIDES are top 15 with "Scarlett Cross"
* CHEBVELLE hit the top 20 with "Mars Simula," climbing 22*-20*
* VOLBEAT score the top debut at 25* with "Wait A Minute My Girl" with 319 spins
* GEMINI SYNDROME enters at 39* with "Die With Me"
Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Spend 7th Week At #1; Top 10 Remain Steady; Offspring Top 15; Bleachers Top 20; Vance Joy Scores Top Debut
* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a seventh week with "Shy Away"
* The entire top ten is the same as last week
* Two songs had triple digit spin gains
* WEEZER is +178 at 4* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 177 spins
* ALL TIME LOW's "Once In A Lifetime" at +238 spins
* THE OFFSPRING go top 15 with "Let The Bad Times Roll"
* BLEACHERS go top 20 with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 24*-20* and +310 spins
* VANCE JOY has the top debut at 25* with "Missing Piece," up 221 spins
* BRISTON MARONEY comes aboard at 36* with "Bottle Rocket" at +280 spins
* CANNONS come on at 40* with "Bad Dream"
Triple A: Coldplay New Chart Topper; Manchester Orchestra Top 3; Modest Mouse Top 5; Leon Bridges Soars; Merton, Wallflowers Top 15
* COLDPLAY takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Higher Power," up 42 spins
* MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA go top 3 with "Bed Head," up 4*-3*
* MODEST MOUSE go top 5, leaping 7*-5* with "We Are Between" at +42 spins
* COUNTING CROWS go 10*-6* with "Elevator Boots," rising 34 spins
* LEON BRIDGES vaults 20*-11* with "Motorbike," up 86 spins
* ALICE MERTON and the WALLFLOWERS both enter the top 15
* PAULA FUGA & JACK JOHNSON enter at 26* with "If Ever," featuring BEN HARPER
* WILDERADO debuts at 30* with "Head Right"