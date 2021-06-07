Robinson

JEREMY ROBINSON’s self-syndicated daypart show has been picked up for middays at WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING Country WIKI/MADISON, IN and sister WSCH (EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3)/LAWRENCEBURG, IN. ROBINSON stepped away from the morning show at iHEARTRADIO AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH's at the end of 2020 to focus on his eight-year-old company, JPR MULTIMEDIA, which provides live and voice tracking options for more than 50 stations in multiple formats nationwide (NET NEWS 1/12).

Said ROBINSON, “So proud to add EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3 and 95.3 WIKI to our roster! I can't wait to provide a fun, informative and local midday show for my friends in southeast INDIANA, northern KENTUCKY and southwest OHIO.”

"There is nothing more important to me than serving our communities,” said WIKI/WSCH GM MELISSA MURPHY. “I chose JEREMY and JPR MULTIMEDIA to join our family because I trust him to prepare daily to be mentally on the ground in my markets. It takes extra effort on the part of the station and talent to make it sound local. I cannot wait to hear the results.”

