Refinancing

SIRIUSXM RADIO INC. will offer $1.5 billion of Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering to institutional buyers.

The net proceeds will be used to redeem all of SIRIUSXM's outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022, which it can redeem beginning AUGUST 1st, and to partially repay some of its debt uner its senior secured credit facility.

