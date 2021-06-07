Closings

LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC. (LIBSYN) has closed on the purchase of ADVERTISECAST for $30 million ($18 million cash, $10 million in new shares, $2 million in an earn-out), ADVERTISECAST co-founders TREVR SMITHLIN and DAVE HANLEY are remaining on board as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

President LAURIE SIMS said, “We believe ADVERTISECAST, a market leader in podcast advertising, is a perfect fit with LIBSYN’s strategy to provide independent podcasters robust tools. In addition to host-read and programmatic advertising, we have identified even more synergies between our respective customer bases that will create additional upside for strong monetization solutions.

In a joint statement, SMITHLIN and HANLEY said, “ADVERTISECAST has started 2021 off with a strong first quarter and our partnership with LIBSYN will help accelerate our growth throughout the marketplace. In working with LAURIE and her team since we announced the transaction, we have found a group of dedicated people who are extremely motivated to solidify LIBSYN’s position as a market leader in the podcasting space including the rapidly-growing advertising market.”

LIBSYN has also closed on a private placement led by existing shareholder CAMAC PARTNERS, LLC, new shareholder HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL, LP, and several others, with gross proceeds of $25 million.

