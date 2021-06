Fox On The Run

ALL ACCESS has learned that PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ morning man BILL FOX has resigned that post.

FOX told ALL ACCESS, “For the first time in over 25 years, I’ll be sleeping in past 3:30a. I will be taking a Brand Manager/afternoon job at a soon-to-be disclosed location!”

