Free webinar

MCVAY MEDIA President MIKE MCVAY, and CIPOLLA ANALYTICS President RALPH CIPOLLA, are hosting a free webinar, "Stop Guessing, Start Winning: Your Music & Content Data, Explained and Transformed," on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 9a (PT)/noon (ET).

The free webinar will cover:

Content Placement & PPM Tactics: Why you’re focusing on the wrong things.

Music Execution: Common and not-so-obvious factors that determine action-plan success or failure

3 things you should fix ASAP in only 5 minutes

How to create clear and compelling snapshots of “good” and “bad” content execution that will inform and empower your team

Register here. https://benztown.typeform.com/to/Diyx3VtH

