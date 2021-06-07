-
Free Webinar 'Stop Guessing, Start Winning: Your Music & Content Data, Explained And Transformed'
June 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM (PT)
MCVAY MEDIA President MIKE MCVAY, and CIPOLLA ANALYTICS President RALPH CIPOLLA, are hosting a free webinar, "Stop Guessing, Start Winning: Your Music & Content Data, Explained and Transformed," on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 9a (PT)/noon (ET).
The free webinar will cover:
- Content Placement & PPM Tactics: Why you’re focusing on the wrong things.
- Music Execution: Common and not-so-obvious factors that determine action-plan success or failure
- 3 things you should fix ASAP in only 5 minutes
- How to create clear and compelling snapshots of “good” and “bad” content execution that will inform and empower your team
Register here. https://benztown.typeform.com/to/Diyx3VtH