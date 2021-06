New satellite

SPACEX sent a new satellite into orbit for SIRIUSXM on SUNDAY (6/8).

The SXM-8 satellite was delivered by a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket making its third trip into space; the booster rocket returned to earth and was recovered, representing SPACEX's 87th successful rocket recovery. A satellite sent into orbit for SIRIUSXM failed shortly after launch in DECEMBER.

« see more Net News