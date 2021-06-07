Mariah Carey (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

YAHOO NEWS reported MARIAH CAREY had left ROC NATION after a meeting with JAY-Z. According to THE SUN, CAREY and JAY-Z had an “explosive” meeting, after which she left the company. CAREY signed with ROC NATION in 2017 after firing her former manager STELLA BULOCHNIKOV. ROC NATION’s website has removed her name.

From THE SUN's source, “MARIAH and JAY had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with ROC NATION. She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they have done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

According to the MIRROR UK, a source close to the outlet said, “MARIAH’s relationship with ROC NATION ended courteously, and she & JAY-Z are on great terms. MARIAH is currently represented at RANGE, where her former ROC NATION manager is a Managing Partner.”

THE NEW YORK POST reports that MARIAH CAREY is working on a “heavily R&B influenced album” and has a world tour set for this year.

