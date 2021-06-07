Hollander

GLOBAL's DAX (DIGITAL AUDIO EXCHANGE) has promoted Chief Growth Officer LES HOLLANDER to CEO, NORTH AMERICA. HOLLANDER, who joined the company from SPOTIFY in MAY 2020 and will continue to report to U.K.-based Product, Data and Digital Director GUY JONES, replaces MATT CUTAIR, who moves from CEO, U.S. to an advisory role.

GLOBAL Chief Commercial Officer MIKE GORDON said, “Bringing together our US and Canadian operations together today under LES’ leadership is a landmark moment for DAX. LES’ experience in digital audio and broadcasting has proved a huge asset to our team since he joined DAX last year. MATT will continue to play a key role in the leadership of our DAX US business, and we look forward to his continued support and expertise.”

HOLLANDER, the former CBS RADIO and CLEAR CHANNEL sales executive, said, “I’m incredibly excited to take on this new role and to continue working with our talented team to drive forward the success of DAX in NORTH AMERICA. In the past year, despite major disruption to the industry, we have collaborated with our colleagues in the UK to demonstrate innovation in streaming, podcasting and voice activation as well as signing some fantastic new partners. At a time when audio is thriving and we’re seeing a huge shift in consumer habits; I’m looking forward to this opportunity and the next stage of DAX’s growth.”

