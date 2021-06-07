Snoop Dogg (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

DEF JAM has added SNOOP DOGG as an executive creative and strategic consultant. DEF JAM created the role specifically for the Hip Hop legend. The 49-year-old rapper/consultant will be reporting to DEF JAM Interim Chairman and CEO JEFFREY HARLESTON and to UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIEN GRANGE. UMG is the parent company of DEF JAM.

SNOOP DOGG's mixtape, "Over The Counter" came out in 1991 on cassette only. His first studio album on DEATH ROW RECORDS, "Doggystyle" came out in 1993.

ABC NEWS has more details here.





