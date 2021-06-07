Nick Petropoulos

ARISTA RECORDS has announced the elevation of NICK PETROPOULOS to oversee the label’s Promotion department in his new role as SVP/Head Of Promotion. He’s based in NEW YORK and will report to CEO/President, DAVID MASSEY. He replaced JOHN BOULOS (NET NEWS 5/26).

PETROPOULOS will spearhead the label’s promotion strategy across all formats and oversee ARISTA’S promotion staff throughout the U.S. in his new role. In addition, he will continue to work with digital and streaming partners to break ARISTA’s artist roster locally and nationally on radio.

MASSEY noted, “NICK has made an immediate impact since joining ARISTA, (NET NEWS 1/15), and his vision has been a crucial element in developing and executing our promotion strategy. We have great confidence that he will continue to find unique and engaging ways to help elevate our roster globally.”

PETROPOULOS added, “I am thrilled to be stepping into this new role and look forward to leading an incredible team as we create strategic moments and exciting opportunities for our artists to break through around the world.”

« see more Net News