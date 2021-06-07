Garcia

iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE's nationally syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show" co-host EDDIE GARCIA has already helped raise more than $50,000 for non-profit NATIONAL ANGELS, after announcing that he will walk from BLUE FIELD, WV to BRISTOL, TN as part of a fundraiser for the organization. GARCIA will participate in the walk from MONDAY, JUNE 21s through THURSDAY, JUNE 24th.

NATIONAL ANGELS is dedicated to supporting children, youth and families in the foster care community. GARCIA is a foster parent to two young children and serves on the charity's National Advisory Council. The walk route was inspired by lyrics in the GEORE STRAIT hit, "Carrying Your Love With Me," in which he sings, "I'm carrying your love with me, WEST VIRGINIA down to TENNESSEE."

When the fundraiser was first announced on air in late MAY, the show’s loyal listeners donated more than $30,000 in one day, which more than tripled the program’s initial $10,000 goal. Since then, HYUNDAI has donated an additional $10,000 to the cause, bringing the current total to more than $60,000. HYUNDAI will also provide a 2022 TUCSON as transportation to WEST VIRGINIA to kick off the walk, and for the show’s executive producer, SCUBA STEVE, to follow GARCIA back to TENNESSEE.

“Once I saw how quickly our amazing listeners stepped up with their donations, I knew that we were getting ourselves into something really special,” said GARCIA. “This isn’t an easy walk, but seeing all the support for a cause that’s extremely close to my heart is all the motivation I need. Time to start walkin’!”

Added NATIONAL ANGELS CEO/Founder SUSAN RAMIREZ, "What is so powerful about this fundraiser is that EDDIE is not just walking in honor of his children who are in foster care, but on behalf of the 430,000 children and youth in the foster care system across the country. We are so honored to partner with EDDIE and 'The BOBBY BONES Show,' and each person who donates because they are directly impacting the foster care community.”

