Airing June 9th at 7p (CT)

CMT confirmed the final lineup of entertainers for the 2021 "CMT MUSIC AWARDS" TODAY (6/7), adding MBK/RCA RECORDS' H.E.R. to the roster. She will perform with MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON, making her first appearance at a Country music awards show. Additionally, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's INGRID ANDRESS will be making her main stage debut on the show, performing with ARISTA RECORDS' Canadian Pop artist JP SAXE.

Newly added to the list of show presenters are: ANTHONY MACKIE, BRETT YOUNG, BUSY PHILIPPS, CARLY PEARCE, DYLAN SCOTT, GLADYS KNIGHT, ILIZA SHLESINGER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MICHAEL STRAHAN, MICKEY GUYTON, RESTLESS ROAD, TRACE ADKINS, TENNESSEE TITANS' TAYLOR LEWAN and CMT "Hot 20 COUNTDOWN" hosts CODY ALAN, KATIE COOK and ASHLEY SHAHAHMADI. In addition to the updated roster, previously announced performers MAREN MORRIS and GABBY BARRETT have pulled out of performing at the awards show due to personal scheduling conflicts. MORRIS had been scheduled to perform with SAXE, and BARRETT with LADY A and CARLY PEARCE.

Country's only entirely fan-voted award show will air this WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT) as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND. A full list of nominations can be found here (NET NEWS 5/13).

