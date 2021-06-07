Qualified Entities Sought

SIRIUSXM has opened the process for additional applications for one or more channels in its “Qualified Entity Program,” the set-aside channels the company volunteered to lease to diverse operators under the terms of the FCC's approval of the SIRIUS-XM merger in 2008. Applications for the channels are due by JULY 7th; a previous window for three channels in the program closed on APRIL 25th.

The current "Qualified Entity Program” channels include HOWARD UNIVERSITY's HUR VOICES and HBCU RADIO, KTV RADIO NETWORK’s KOREA TODAY, BYU RADIO, NATIONAL LATINO BROADCASTING's EN VIVO and LA POLITICA TALK, and high school student-run SLAM RADIO.

Find out more at siriusxm.com/qualifiedentity.

