Applications Accepted

The NAB's PILOT technology innovation initiative has opened the window for applications to participate in the 2021 PILOT Innovation Challenge, the program that offers winners mentorship and promotions along with the chance to demonstrate their wares at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

The 2021 program is seeking products or technologies that fit into three categories, edge technologies for generating new revenues for broadcasters (like with geo-targeting, augmented experiences, and measurement), broadcast journalism enhancement, and in-vehicle technologies to add value to broadcasting. Applications are due by JULY 9th at 5p (ET), with up to ten finalists picked by early AUGUST and three winners notified by NOVEMBER 1st.

“The Innovation Challenge offers a platform for developing technologies that will help broadcasters better serve their audience, while providing emerging companies a showcase for their cutting-edge products,” said PILOT Executive Director JOHN CLARK. “We are excited for this year’s program to explore the ideas and innovations that will open up new revenue streams, strengthen local journalism and enrich broadcasting’s relationship with the car.”

