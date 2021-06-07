Mattea

Country artists MICHAEL RAY, LILY ROSE, JAKE HOOT, JAMIE FLOYD, PAUL CARDALL and CODY BELEW, as well as comedian DANA GOLDBERG, have been added to the lineup for the "2021 Concert for Love And Acceptance," taking place on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8th at 8p (ET). In addition, former NFL quarterback STEVE YOUNG and his wife, BARBARA GRAHAM YOUNG, both advocates for LGBTQ equality and acceptance, will make a special appearance together in support of LGBTQ youth.

Previously announced talent includes: BROTHERS OSBORNE, KRISTIN CHENOWETH, TERRI CLARK, BROOKE EDEN, HARPER GRAE, CHRIS HOUSMAN, LOCASH, KATHY MATTEA, RISSI PALMER, GRETCHEN PETERS, TENILLE TOWNES, WALKER COUNTY and CHASE WRIGHT (NET NEWS 3/17).

The online event will be co-hosted by philanthropist and event organizer TY HERNDON and CMT's CODY ALAN, who have co-hosted the annual show since 2017. It will be livestreamed exclusively on CMT's FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels, and at F4LA.org/concert. MATTEA will be honored with the second annual Foundation For Love & Acceptance R.A.L.Y. (Rescue A Life, Y’all) Award, presented by HERNDON in recognition of her early advocacy for the LGBTQ community and HIV/AIDS awareness.

“KATHY MATTEA was standing up for LGBTQ people and raising awareness about the HIV and AIDS epidemic long before it was cool, especially in the Country music community," said HERNDON. "It’s an honor to give her the long-overdue recognition she deserves for being a pioneering ally and friend."

« see more Net News