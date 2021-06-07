Starts Tomorrow

ESPN RADIO afternoon "CHINEY AND GOLIC JR." co-host and WNBA LOS ANGELES SPARKS forward CHINEY OGWUMIKE is leaving the "FIRST TAKE, HER TAKE" podcast to start her own weekly podcast, "CHINEY," beginning TOMORROW (6/8). Te show will also be available on ESPN's YOUTUBE channel. ESPN SPORTSCENTER anchor ELLE DUNCAN will take OGWUMIKE's place on "FIRST TAKE, HER TAKE" with incumbents KIMBERLY MARTIN and CHARLY ARNOLT.

“FIRST TAKE, HER TAKE has been an amazing experience where my co-hosts KIMBERLY MARTIN and CLARLY ARNOLT instantly became my sisters,” said OGWUMIKE. “I’ll miss it dearly, but now it is time for me to pass the rock to my teammate ELLE DUNCAN who is going to be a slam dunk.

“As a current professional athlete and broadcaster,I love bringing people real insight from inside the world of sports. I am hyped to now have a platform to amplify the voices of my peers and help bridge the gap between athletes and fans.”

DUNCAN added, “I do not take for granted the opportunity to work with these ladies on this particular project. The perspective is unique, the conversations engaging and honestly the sisterhood is so strong with this crew! No one can replace CHINEY but I plan on shouting out NIGERIA AT LEAST once an episode in her honor!”

« see more Net News