Great American Country Network Is Being Sold
June 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM (PT)
Country lifestyle cable network GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC) is being sold by DISCOVERY to former HALLMARK CHANNEL head BILL ABBOTT, according to NextTV.com. The site reports that ABBOTT formed a new company with HICKS EQUITY PARTNERS, which is acquiring both GAC and RIDE TV, a network focused on equestrian sports. The new company is called GAC MEDIA LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed.
According to NextTV, “GAC MEDIA plans to focus on family-friendly programming.” Once focused almost exclusively on Country music, KNOXVILLE-based GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY has, in more recent years, included programming about food, family, RV and motorhome travel, decor, bargain hunting and more.