GAC sold

Country lifestyle cable network GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC) is being sold by DISCOVERY to former HALLMARK CHANNEL head BILL ABBOTT, according to NextTV.com. The site reports that ABBOTT formed a new company with HICKS EQUITY PARTNERS, which is acquiring both GAC and RIDE TV, a network focused on equestrian sports. The new company is called GAC MEDIA LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to NextTV, “GAC MEDIA plans to focus on family-friendly programming.” Once focused almost exclusively on Country music, KNOXVILLE-based GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY has, in more recent years, included programming about food, family, RV and motorhome travel, decor, bargain hunting and more.





