Going from 90.3-HD2 to 94.1

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING INCORPORATED Contemporary Christian WBCL (90.3)/FT. WAYNE, IN has purchased NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO National Public Radio WBNI (94.1)/FT. WAYNE, IN.



TUBI Gospel WBCL-HD2 (90.3 HD2 RHYTHM AND PRAISE)/FT. WAYNE, IN will now have its own frequency at 94.1 allowing the area to have an Urban Gospel station that covers the entire city and county.



TUBI Executive Director, ROSS MCCAMPBELL, said, “It's reassuring to see two organizations that have a heart for serving the community at their core work together to create mutual situations where both can do exactly that with more efficiency and impact.”



Pending FCC approval, the transfer of ownership will take place later this summer.

