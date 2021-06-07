Garrett with Taylor Swift in 2010 (Photo: Facebook)

Condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of former Country WRNS/GREENVILLE, N.C. PD/afternoon host TOMMY "GARRETT" HARMON, who has passed away.

GARRETT worked at RENDA BROADCASTING Country WWGR/Ft. MYERS, FL, in evenings, and then mornings before joining WRNS as MD in 2004. He was elevated to APD in 2007 and PD in 2011, but departed WRNS for personal reasons in 2015. Following his departure, CARLETTA BLAKE was named his successor. BLAKE, now PD at WGAR/CLEVELAND, posted on FACEBOOK TODAY (6/7), “It’s with a heavy heart that the world now knows that my old PD, the one who made me an APD first, TOMMY GARRETT, passed away. My heart is with his children and family at this time. TOMMY was always good to me and I’ll forever hold tight those memories.”

Also a songwriter, GARRETT had a publishing deal with BLUE GUITAR MUSIC, then run by GM MIKE KRASKI. He had songwriting cuts by THE LOST TRAILERS (“Don’t Give Up”) and others. More recently, he was affiliated with M-PACT MUSIC GROUP and M-PACT VOICE PRODUCTIONS in the NASHVILLE area.

Details about his cause of death and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

